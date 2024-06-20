US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein visited Israel and Lebanon this week to pressure Israel and Hezbollah to agree to a ceasefire deal. Rockets and drone attacks continued on Wednesday against northern Israel, as the Israeli military conducted attacks against Hezbollah targets.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces are reportedly wrapping up major operations in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip.

Families of hostages joined protesters in the fifth day of a major demonstration even this week, which calls for new elections and new elections.

To catch up on the updates from Wednesday, click here

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war