IDF counterterrorism operations continue in Gaza, West Bank | LIVE UPDATES
Protests by families of hostages add pressure to Israel's government to move toward a ceasefire deal
US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein visited Israel and Lebanon this week to pressure Israel and Hezbollah to agree to a ceasefire deal. Rockets and drone attacks continued on Wednesday against northern Israel, as the Israeli military conducted attacks against Hezbollah targets.
Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces are reportedly wrapping up major operations in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip.
Families of hostages joined protesters in the fifth day of a major demonstration even this week, which calls for new elections and new elections.
To catch up on the updates from Wednesday, click here
Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war
Reports in Lebanon: Alleged IDF targeted killing of Hezbollah operative
Netanyahu slams IDF spokesman over statement that Hamas can't be destroyed
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1803722073744855116
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
US officials reportedly estimate as few as 50 hostage may remain alive
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1803699486033592352
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Israeli foreign minister says Iran must be stopped 'before it's too late'
Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote on X that Hezbollah leader Hassan "Nasrallah threatens to attack Cyprus. The Iranian missiles and radical Islamic terrorism threaten European countries and the entire free world.
"Iran must be stopped now before it is too late."
Israeli army in Gaza kills Hamas terrorist, Oct 7 leader
The IDF said that a Hamas Nukhba force squad commander, Ahmed Hassan Salmi al-Suarka, was killed in an airstrike in the Beit Hanoun area. He took part in the October 7 massacre of Israelis, and later led the terrorist organization's snipers in Beit Hanoun.
Iran tells Hamas Israel's actions must be made costly
Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri met Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Doha, saying that “all potentials need to be used to make the aggression and crimes of Israeli regime costly and that the resistance must not be limited to the armed resistance against the occupiers.”
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1803685626551714160
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Major Tel Aviv highway blocked by protesters demanding ceasefire deal, new elections
US CENTCOM says forces destroyed Houthi control station, unmanned vessels
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1803550635486486917
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .