Families of hostages break through Gazan fence 'to end the nightmare'

Families of hostages still held in the Gaza Strip broke through the border fence on Thursday morning before being turned away by security forces.

The incident comes after a caravan carrying dozens of families of kidnapped Israelis arrived at the border after leaving from Hostages Square in Tel Aviv. They blared messages to their loved ones in the hopes that they would be heard by those still held captive, demanding a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

"The opportunity to return everyone gets farther every passing day," one family said. "It's time to end the abandonment!"

On Wednesday night, the body of an Israeli killed on October 7 was returned to Israel for burial. This galvanized the families' protest movement, particularly after the rescue of hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi a day before.