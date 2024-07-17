Families of hostages urge Noa Argamani not to travel to US with Netanyahu

Families of Israelis kidnapped to the Gaza Strip on Wednesday urged Noa Argamani not to join Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his visit to Washington, DC, where he will address a joint session of US Congress.

Argamani, who was rescued in a daring operation from central Gaza last month, is set to fly along with other family members whose loved ones are kidnapped in Gaza.

Maayan Shurman, the mother of the late Staff Sergeant Ron Shurman, who was kidnapped and murdered in Hamas captivity, posted a post on social media about the matter.

"Dear Noa, He's taking advantage of you," Shurman wrote. "And others will pay for it with their lives, explain to your dad. Don't fly with him as a decoration."

Yifat Calderon, the cousin of the kidnapped Ofer Calderon, shared Shurman's post on X, saying Argamani was being "exploited."

"Could someone please explain to our beloved Noa Argaman that he is exploiting her," Calderon said. "She was kidnapped first by Hamas and now a second time by him," referring to Netanyahu.