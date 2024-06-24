On Monday evening, the Hostage Families Forum Headquarters released new footage documenting the kidnapping of Eliya Cohen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, and Or Levy on October 7.

The release was made at the request of the families of Cohen, Goldberg-Polin, and Levy.

The video comprises three parts, with the first two having been previously published, while the third part has recently been cleared for publication by the IDF.

In the first segment, Hamas terrorists are seen attacking the site where the hostages were hiding after the assault on the Nova music festival, a location now referred to as the 'Death Shelter' due to the numerous casualties there. The footage shows a terrorist repeatedly firing into the shelter with a rifle.

The second segment shows the three hostages, wounded and covered in blood, being forcibly loaded into the back of a pickup truck.

The newly released third segment captures the drive back into Gaza with the hostages. During this drive, the terrorists are seen celebrating their actions, with one chanting "Allahu Akbar." At one point, a terrorist is seen grabbing Hersh Goldberg-Polin by the hair.

In a statement, the Forum of Hostages and Missing Persons Families condemned the ongoing situation: "The video is a severe indictment of the abandonment that has been ongoing for 262 days."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released statement on video of hostages being kidnapped:

"The shocking video of the abduction of Hersh, Or and Alia tears all our hearts and emphasizes once again the cruelty of the enemy we swore to eliminate. We will not stop the war until we bring all 120 of our loved ones home."