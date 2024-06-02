Far-right Israeli leaders threaten to topple coalition over ceasefire deal | LIVE UPDATES
After US President Joe Biden pushed for a ceasefire deal, far-right ministers in Israel threaten to leave the government if Israel signs any hostage exchange that halts the fighting
Israel struck dozens of Hezbollah targets over the weekend after the Lebanese terrorist group attacked northern Israel with drones and rockets.
The Israel Defense Forces also killed two leading Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip: Mansur Aadel Mansur Kashalan and Tareq Darwish.
Meanwhile, Hamas leaders and Israeli ministers responded to US President Joe Biden's push for a ceasefire deal over the weekend.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said accepting a deal would be a "victory for terrorism," and threatened to topple the government if it agrees.
IDF Home Front Command says drone threat over, no damage reported
🚨Golan Heights: Sirens warn of suspected drone infiltration
🚨Sirens sound in Upper Galilee after suspected drone infiltration
Houthis claim several attacks against ships in Red Sea, including a US carrier
The Iranian-backed Houthi group said in a statement that it attacked the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower and a US destroyer in addition to four commercial ships.
Hamas official says Biden proposal shows a shift in US policy against Israel
Osama Hamdan, a senior spokesperson for Hamas, told Al-Jazeera on Saturday that Biden's push for a ceasefire and "the withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip is proof that the American administration is beginning to understand that there is no place for its support for Israel."
He said Hamas's demands for a deal are as follows: a "clear declaration of a complete cease-fire, a total withdrawal of Israel from the Gaza Strip, humanitarian aid, granting places of refuge to refugees, the restoration of the Strip, a just deal for the exchange of prisoners, and that Israel expressly agree to these conditions."
Hamas says it is reviewing Israeli proposal
Sources in Hamas told UK-based A-Sharq Al-Awast that Hamas is reviewing the ceasefire proposal presented by US President Joe Biden on Friday.
"Hamas will move towards agreeing to the proposal," the sources said, stressing a positive approach by the terrorist organization.
