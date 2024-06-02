Israel struck dozens of Hezbollah targets over the weekend after the Lebanese terrorist group attacked northern Israel with drones and rockets.

The Israel Defense Forces also killed two leading Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip: Mansur Aadel Mansur Kashalan and Tareq Darwish.

Meanwhile, Hamas leaders and Israeli ministers responded to US President Joe Biden's push for a ceasefire deal over the weekend.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said accepting a deal would be a "victory for terrorism," and threatened to topple the government if it agrees.