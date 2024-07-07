Far-right lawmaker Almog Cohen: 'Annex territories until the captives are returned'

Israeli lawmaker Almog Cohen from the Jewish Power was interviewed Sunday by i24NEWS Hebrew channel, calling on Israel to "annex territories" until hostages held in the Gaza Strip are returned.

Speaking to the "Early Edition" with Oren Weigenfeld, he explained: "I have a friend who was kidnapped in Gaza, and contacts for a deal are supposed to be under the radar. The more low-profile it is, the better the chances of its success."

"I will unveil my grandiose plan to you: Land or hostages, it's very simple," he said. "Either you bring us the hostages, or each time we annex half a kilometer. I promise not to exceed a kilometer and a half, it's a crazy plan that I've been working on for many years. You have to understand this - this is how we must talk to them, and not any other way."

"For every such area of half a kilometer that is annexed, we need to go for full development – with kindergartens, with schools, a living memorial, so that Sinwar's grandchildren will pass by in 20 years and say: 'This is because of what my grandfather did to the citizens of the State of Israel,'" he said. "Otherwise they will do it again. This development is what will bring back the abductees."