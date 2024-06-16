Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir voiced outrage over an Israeli army plan to facilitate humanitarian aid into the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday.

According to the plan, the Israel Defense Forces will temporarily halt operations from the Kerem Shalom crossing to the European Hospital from 8:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M. daily.

Smotrich called it a “delusional announcement,” claiming the humanitarian aid flowing into Gaza is “in direct contradiction to the goals of the war.”

The IDF brass “is completely disconnected from the reality of the forces in the field,” he added, condemning “such a message on a day when we are burying 11 of our best warriors.”

IDF Spokesperson

He said the aid entering the Palestinian enclave only served to strengthen Hamas and other terrorist organizations, prolonging the fighting. Smotrich called for the “occupation of the Strip and the establishment of a temporary military government there until the complete destruction of Hamas.”

Ben Gvir blasted “whoever decided on a 'tactical truce’” as “evil and a fool who should not continue to be in his position.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also reportedly questioned the move, summoning his military secretary, Major General Avi Gil. Netanyahu was told that IDF policy had not shifted and Rafah operations were continuing.