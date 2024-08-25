'First phase' of attack against Israel is 'over,' Hezbollah declares, amid fears of regional war

A Hezbollah official said on Sunday that the jihadist group does not wish that its rocket and drone attack against Israel early in the morning should trigger a regional war and, as far as it is concerned, the "first phase" of the attack is over.

The official said the group took time to retaliate for the assassination of top commander Fuad Shukr last month due to “political considerations,” chiefly the ongoing talks on a ceasefire and hostage release deal for the Gaza Strip.

The terrorist did not elaborate as to why the group decided to launch its attack despite the still-ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

The official stressed the Shiite militia had “worked” to make sure its response to the July 30 assassination would not trigger a full-scale war.