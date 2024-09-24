Flight prices soar in Israel as air transport crisis intensifies

Almost a year after the October 7 attack plunged Israel into war, air travel is in greater turmoil than ever before ahead of the Jewish high holidays. Foreign airlines continue to announce cancellations, leaving Israeli companies facing explosive demand and limited supply.

The Lufthansa Group said flights would remain cancelled for the next three weeks, followed by other companies like WizzAir, British Airways, and AZAL. Virgin Atlantic, which planned to resume operations on Wednesday, postponed the return of flights by another three days. Delta Airlines, on the other hand, has delayed its resumption until at least the end of 2024.

At El Al, prices for the holidays are reaching new heights. A round trip to New York during Sukkot (October 22-29) can cost between $7,000 and $9,000. For Bangkok, economy class tickets are still available one-way, but only business class seats are left for the return, bringing the total price to around $3,700 dollars.

Flights to Europe are not spared. A round trip to London can exceed $1,700 dollars, while a flight to Paris can cost more than $900 dollars.