French President Macron: 'We cannot delay the ceasefire in Gaza any longer'

French President Emmanuel Macron held a joint conversation Tuesday night with his Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatari Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, condemning Israeli attacks in recent days.

These include attacks on UN schools where the Israel Defense Forces said that Hamas and other terrorists were hiding and carrying out attacks from.

Noting the high reported civilian casualty rate, Macron also expressed France's demand that Hamas immediately release the Israel hostages it is holding since October 7.

"It is no longer possible to delay the ceasefire, as there is a need to end the suffering of the population in Gaza and to enable a massive and uninterrupted supply in all possible channels of humanitarian aid that is severely lacking," he said.

"President Macron expressed his extreme concern about the deterioration of the situation and reiterated France's opposition to all new colonization steps that Israel takes, that undermine the chances for peace," a statement said. "In this regard, he praised the adoption of new European Union sanctions against entities and individuals involved in pursuing these illegal actions under international law."

This refers to EU sanctions against members of the Israeli movement Tzav 9, or Order 9, which has been active in blocking convoys of aid entering Gaza.

Macron "reaffirmed France's commitment to working with regional partners and its European and international partners in search of a shared vision of peace based on a two-state solution."