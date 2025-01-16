Full schedule for hostage release in first 42 days: report

The tentative timetable for the release of hostages was released in media reports on Thursday.

According to the draft agreement, 33 hostages in the Gaza Strip are expected to be released in several stages over 42 days.

On the first day, three captives are expected to be released, which is expected to take place in the coming days; on the seventh day, four will be released; and three more will be released each week after until the 42nd day, when 14 will be released. The first stage will see 33 out of 98 captives still held in Gaza freed, although it is uncertain how many of them are alive.

Among those to be released, there are five female IDF observers and members of the Bibas family - father Yarden, his wife Shiri, and children Ariel and Kfir, who recently marked a second birthday in captivity.