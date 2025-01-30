Gadi Moses, Arbel Yehud & Agam Berger released along with 5 Thais after 482 days | LIVE BLOG

In the north, sirens blared in Ghajar and Metula, warning of incoming rockets, but this was later deemed to be caused by a false identification

2 min read
Israel - Hamas War day 482: Israeli hostages Gadi Moses, Arbel Yehud, and Agam Berger are set to be released after nearly 500 days in captivity. In addition, five Thai citizens who were also kidnapped by Gazan terrorists on October 7, 2023, will also be released.

In exchange for the three Israelis, more than 100 Palestinian prisoners will be freed – 32 of which are serving out life sentences.

WATCH the live broadcast:

https://x.com/i/web/status/1884871233440739828

Israel delays release of terrorists until safety of freed hostages ensured

https://x.com/i/web/status/1884949100744810901

https://x.com/i/web/status/1884947952495464481

https://x.com/i/web/status/1884946301407674740

https://x.com/i/web/status/1884941564075487391

https://x.com/i/web/status/1884934908650594415

https://x.com/i/web/status/1884942846110973992

https://x.com/i/web/status/1884940213341786608

5 Thai citizens released by Gazan terrorists named

The Prime Minister's Office released the named of five citizens of Thailand who were released: Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasak.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1884933387481129317

https://x.com/i/web/status/1884929536933916696

https://x.com/i/web/status/1884927739787976893

Footage of Arbel Yehud, Gadi Moses forced to walk through jeering crowds sparks outrage

🔴 Red Cross to IDF: 7 hostages, 2 Israeli & 5 foreign, on way to IDF in Gaza

https://x.com/i/web/status/1884910492671488386

IDF intercepts drone in major violation of Lebanon ceasefire

IDF says drone shot down for first time since Lebanon ceasefire went into effect

Family & friends of Agam Berger react as she appears for 1st time

https://x.com/i/web/status/1884902331570889129

https://x.com/i/web/status/1884899594754044280

