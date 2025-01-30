Gadi Moses, Arbel Yehud & Agam Berger released along with 5 Thais after 482 days | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 482: Israeli hostages Gadi Moses, Arbel Yehud, and Agam Berger are set to be released after nearly 500 days in captivity. In addition, five Thai citizens who were also kidnapped by Gazan terrorists on October 7, 2023, will also be released.

In exchange for the three Israelis, more than 100 Palestinian prisoners will be freed – 32 of which are serving out life sentences.

WATCH the live broadcast:

In the north, sirens blared in Ghajar and Metula, warning of incoming rockets, but this was later deemed to be caused by a false identification.

