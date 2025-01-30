Gadi Moses, Arbel Yehud & Agam Berger released along with 5 Thais after 482 days | LIVE BLOG
Israel - Hamas War day 482: Israeli hostages Gadi Moses, Arbel Yehud, and Agam Berger are set to be released after nearly 500 days in captivity. In addition, five Thai citizens who were also kidnapped by Gazan terrorists on October 7, 2023, will also be released.
In exchange for the three Israelis, more than 100 Palestinian prisoners will be freed – 32 of which are serving out life sentences.
WATCH the live broadcast:
In the north, sirens blared in Ghajar and Metula, warning of incoming rockets, but this was later deemed to be caused by a false identification.
Israel delays release of terrorists until safety of freed hostages ensured
5 Thai citizens released by Gazan terrorists named
The Prime Minister's Office released the named of five citizens of Thailand who were released: Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasak.
Footage of Arbel Yehud, Gadi Moses forced to walk through jeering crowds sparks outrage
🔴 Red Cross to IDF: 7 hostages, 2 Israeli & 5 foreign, on way to IDF in Gaza
IDF intercepts drone in major violation of Lebanon ceasefire
IDF says drone shot down for first time since Lebanon ceasefire went into effect
