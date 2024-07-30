Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday requested from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to investigate whether a police response was delayed as rioters descended on army bases, enraged after nine reservists were arrested on suspicion of abusing a Palestinian terrorist prisoner.

“Check if the national security minister [Itamar Ben Gvir] prevented or delayed the police's response to the violent events that members of his party were part of,” Gallant asked.

Complaints were filed against Religious Zionism lawmaker Zvi Sukkot and Likud lawmaker Nissim Vaturi after they took part in the violent protest in southern Israel’s Sde Teiman base, where the terrorist was held.

As footage surfaced of military police entering the base, seeking soldiers who were suspected of torturing the terrorist, Ben Gvir and other politicians joined right-wing activists in condemning the arrests and calling for protests to oppose them being taken into custody.

While protesters were cleared out of Sde Teiman, a detention center holding many of the thousands of Palestinian terrorists captured and held prisoner in Israel, demonstrators later rallied at the military police headquarters in central Israel’s Beit Lid.

“Last night's events are a severe blow to the security of the state and the authority of the government that is exercised through the IDF,” Gallant said.

“The backing and active participation of public representatives in disturbances on IDF bases, accompanied by harsh expressions against senior officers, is a serious and very dangerous phenomenon that harms security, social cohesion, and Israel's image in the eyes of the world. This dangerous phenomenon must be dealt with dramatically and immediately.”

“The events in which ministers and members of the Knesset participated serve the hostile propaganda against us, striving to divert attention from atrocities committed by the enemy against the citizens of Israel,” he added. “The absence of police presence for many hours made it necessary to divert IDF forces at the expense of operational missions, and for the Chief of Staff [Herzi Halevi] himself to put off all his important engagements to personally handle the breach of a provoked crowd into IDF bases.”

In response, Ben Gvir slammed the defense minister for the failures of October 7 and called for an investigation.

“It is time to make changes in the role of the Minister of Defense, to introduce a brave, trustworthy person, capable of dealing with the great challenges facing Israel at this time,” he shot back.