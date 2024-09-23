Against the backdrop of security developments in the north and IDF operations to degrade Hezbollah's fire capabilities, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a special situation assessment Monday morning to prepare civil authorities for the possibility of a major campaign.

In the discussion, Gallant emphasized the need to boost readiness in all facets of civilian life and the importance of cooperation among the security apparatus, government ministries, and local authorities.

"The resilience of the home front is the key that allows the IDF to fight, achieve victories, hit the enemy and it has been going on for about a year and is done in a very impressive way," Gallant said at the end of the assessment. "We are intensifying our attacks in Lebanon, the series of actions continues and will continue until we achieve our goal - to return the northern residents safely to their homes. This success also depends on the proper conduct of the home front, therefore, we sit, talk and coordinate the activity."

"We are facing days in which the public will need to show composure, discipline, and full obedience to the instructions of the Home Front Command. The difference between success and failure lies in the fact that citizens entered protected rooms and other places according to the instructions given to them, this saved lives."

The situation assessment was attended by Defense Ministry Director Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir, Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Amir Baram, Home Front Command Chief Major General Rafi Milo, and other top officials in the security establishment.