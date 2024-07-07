Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held an operational situation assessment on Sunday at the summit of the Israeli side of Mount Hermon, along with brigade and battalion commanders.

The officers reviewed Hezbollah's history of aggression in the sector, as well as attempts by Iran and its proxies to establish a foothold in the Golan Heights.

Gallant then spoke with soldiers of the Armored Corps' 53rd Battalion. He discussed the fighting in the Gaza Strip and preparations for the possibility of ground action against Hezbollah in Lebanon, emphasizing that "their main goal is to erode the enemy's readiness and strengthen the IDF's readiness for any possible development."

The Defense Minister told the soldiers: "I gave clear instructions to the forces both in the South and in the North - these are two separate sectors. Even if we reach a deal for a hostage agreement, it does not obligate what is happening here, unless Hezbollah comes to an agreement. Even if there is a ceasefire there, here we continue to fight and do everything necessary - we will bring about results."

He also said that "Hezbollah has 450 fatalities in total with the Palestinian organizations. They are feeling it, 15 commanders and more have been killed, including three brigade commanders - this is over 50 percent of Hezbollah's total commanders in southern Lebanon. It's very, very significant and the results can by seen with the eye."

This comes as Gallant clashed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a possible ceasefire deal and legislation to solve the IDF's manpower problem.

Shortly after his visit was reported, rocket sirens sounded in the northern Golan Heights, which were intercepted by Israel's aerial defense.