Gallant: Israel not the one seeking war, a diplomatic arrangement restoring calm on border is 'fine by us'

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he conveyed the message to Washington that it is not Israel striving for a war in Lebanon, rather, a diplomatic settlement with the Shiite jihadists of Hezbollah is Jerusalem's preferred course of action.

Gallant, who returned from an official trip to Washington earlier in the week, made the statement on Thursday at a government meeting. It was criticized by Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who charged that it represents the continuation of a policy that landed the country in its current crisis.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "If we can reach an agreement that will allow the return of the residents to the north, then it can be done, but this is our principle condition, the return of the residents to the north."

Hezbollah started attacking northern Israeli positions on October 8, a day after the Palestinian terrorists of Hamas perpetrated the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust in southern Israel.

It unleashed thousands rockets, mortars and drones on northern Israel, forcing some 80,000 Israelis to flee the region and seek temporary residences mostly in Tel Aviv area.