Gallant: Israel prepared for defensive, offensive action on all fronts | LIVE BLOG

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Friday held an operational situation assessment following the deadly UAV attack that took place overnight.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1814245768720445940 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Minister Gallant was briefed on the details of the incident and discussed efforts to reinforce Israel’s air defense systems, as well as the operational and intelligence measures that will be conducted in light of the attack.

The briefing was attended by the IDF Chief of the General Staff, Head of the Operations Directorate, Head of the Intelligence Directorate, IAF Chief of Staff, and Head of the IDI’s Research Division.

Gallant said upon completing the discussion that “The State of Israel has been at war on its southern and northern borders as well as additional arenas, for over nine months. The year 2024 is marked by war – we must be prepared for every scenario and every arena. We must be prepared for defensive and offensive actions.

"The defense establishment is working to reinforce all defense mechanisms and will bring to justice anyone who harms the State of Israel," he added. "I held an operational situation assessment this morning to review the steps required to strengthen our defense arrays in light of events overnight, as well as the intelligence and operational activities required against those responsible for the attack.”