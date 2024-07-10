Gallant says '60% of Hamas terrorists' killed in IDF operations

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke before the Knesset plenum on Wednesday to answer questions from lawmakers, the first time he has appeared before Israel's parliament since the massacre on October 7.

Responding to Amit Halevi, a Likud member of Knesset, Gallant touched on the subject of "thwarting operatives who participated in the October massacre."

"IDF soldiers have been working tirelessly for nine months in the most just war we have known throughout our existence," Gallant said. "IDF soldiers fought courageously and stopped them during the first days, and then moved the war to enemy territory with a powerful attack.

"I say in the clearest way possible: The entire security establishment is resolute in bringing to justice each and every one who acted against the citizens of Israel."

Gallant said this was the same "Whether it is a proclaimed terrorist or a citizen who participated in this abominable murder activity."

He vowed to bring to justice "all of them, whether by arrest or by elimination. There are only two options for these people - prison or the graveyard. This is not about a battle or a war - it's about the worst human depravity - the actions of these human animals, and we will have justice."

Gallant added that the guiding moral principle in Israel's actions is "if someone comes to kill you, rise up and kill them first. There will be no compromises on this issue. We will act in accordance with the law and justice, but without forgetting what is incumbent upon us."

Knesset

"There is no refuge and no safe place for those who took part in the massacre against Israeli citizens, we will bring him to justice," Gallant added. "The IDF operations that killed about 14,000 terrorists and destabilized Hamas infrastructure is, in fact, a testament to what I am saying. We attack and we hit terrorists. Everything will be done according to the law and according to operational necessity as part of the clear mission. Eventually, we will reach them all."

He referred to the issue of ultra-Orthodox recruitment, saying it is the result of 76 years of evolving policy. "It is changing now, the draft orders are on the way, and will be issued in the coming weeks," he said. "Our goal is to recruit everyone who is draftable by law. That's how we work. Ultimately, this process is a gradual one. It did not happen all at once, 76 years ago."

He called it "a dramatic change that should be blessed. It will also boost national confidence and unity."

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

"In the near future, we will issue thousands of orders," he said. "If we need to recruit 3,000, we understand that, due to the current response, we will act in a gradual manner.... In the July-August recruitment, we will issue 3,000 draft orders, with the intention of reaching the maximum."

Yesh Atid lawmaker Meirav Ben-Ari asked him about the shortage of IDF manpower, to which he responded that "the past nine months have proven above all else that the IDF needs soldiers."