Gallant tells Blinken Hamas must be replaced in Gaza for end of fighting

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday night, stressing that any cessation of fighting in the Gaza Strip will require Hamas to be replaced.

"We will not stop the fighting until all the abductees are returned," Gallant told Blinken, and "putting in place a governmental alternative to Hamas will help in their return."

Hamas cannot be in charge for the fighting to end, Gallant said.

He outlined a plan by Israel's defense establishment to set up an alternative to Hamas that will help overthrow the terrorist group and pressure them to return the Israeli hostages, who have been held for 241 days in captivity.

Gallant thanked Blinken for steadfast US support and commitment to Israeli security.

In a statement released earlier, Blinken said he also spoke with fellow war cabinet member Benny Gantz, stressing an end to the fighting and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid.

A ceasefire with Hamas, he said, would also ensure Israeli security along its northern border, where Hezbollah has launched thousands of drone and rocket attacks since the war began on October 7.

