Gallant urges universal draft during visit to Yahalom combat soldiers

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the Yahalom Unit of the Combat Engineering Corps today, emphasizing the importance of universal military service.

The Yahalom Unit, known for its operations above and below ground, has been instrumental in destroying tens of thousands of meters of underground tunnels since the beginning of the war.

During his visit, Gallant spoke with both regular and reserve soldiers, expressing his deep appreciation for their efforts across all combat sectors.

He highlighted the unit's significant contributions to national security and praised their dedication and professionalism.

Ariel Harmoni, Ministry of Defense

"We owe it to everyone in order to defend ourselves in this country," Gallant stated at the end of his tour.

"We will bring everyone possible, from all levels of the public, from all levels, we will recruit them, we will give them equal opportunity, and as far as I'm concerned, it doesn't matter where you came from, what your parents did, what part of the country you live in, you have the ability to reach any unit. There are more challenges for the future as well, prepare, prepare, we will need you, do everything you can well."