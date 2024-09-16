Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US envoy to the Middle East Amos Hochstein on Monday, saying that residents of northern Israel will only be able to return home if there is a fundamental change to the security situation.

Netanyahu thanked the US for its support, stressing that Israel appreciates and respects the assistance. In the end, however, Israel will do what is necessary for the security of citizens and to return its evacuated families back.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also met with Hochstein, and spoke with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin early Monday, warning that a window is closing on a peaceful solution to Israel's conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Gallant told Hochstein that "the possibility for an agreement is running out as Hezbollah continues to 'tie itself' to Hamas, and refuses to end the conflict," a press release said. "Therefore, the only way left to ensure the return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes, will be via military action."

He sent a similar message to Austin earlier, telling him: "The possibility of a settlement in the north is passing. Hezbollah continues to tie itself to Hamas. The direction is clear."