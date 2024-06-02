Gallant: "We are preparing governmental alternative to Hamas, we will bring in other forces"

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, during a visit to the Southern Command on Sunday, made a clear statement regarding Israel's stance on the future governance of Gaza.

"In any process of ending the war, we will not accept the rule of Hamas," Galant declared.

He emphasized the Israeli government's commitment to promoting an alternative governing structure to replace Hamas, isolating areas, removing Hamas members, and bringing in other forces to enable a different government.

Galant's visit included a situation assessment at the Southern Command, where he reviewed the ongoing operations in Rafah. "The operation in Rafah is progressing above and below ground," he said, highlighting the determination of the Israeli forces.

"We are strangling Hamas and not allowing it to continue to exist. It will not have the ability to strengthen and arm itself."

אריאל חרמוני/משרד הביטחון

The Defense Minister outlined the dual approach of the Israeli strategy.

"At the same time as the important military action, the security establishment is preparing the ruling alternative to Hamas. We will remove the Hamas people and introduce other forces into isolated areas, which will enable another government that threatens Hamas."

IDF Spokesperson

Galant stressed that these operations aim to achieve two primary goals of the war: the overthrow of Hamas's rule and military power and the return of the hostages.

"At any stage, at any end of the war, we will not accept the rule of Hamas as the rule in Gaza," he reiterated.