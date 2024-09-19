Gantz spoke to Austin for 3rd time in 2 days as regional war looms

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke Wednesday night with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for the third time within 48 hours.

This comes after consecutive days of explosions to communication devices in Lebanon allegedly carried out by Israel, in which dozens were killed and thousands injured.

In addition to Hezbollah members targeted in Lebanon, other members of Iranian-backed proxies were also reportedly attacked in Syria and Iraq. The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon was also wounded.

The Home Front Command reported last night that a false announcement is being circulated, calling for citizens to enter protected spaces, "The message did not come from the Home Front Command or any other official body. To dispel any doubt - no directive to enter protected spaces was given in the last hour."

Despite this, Israel remains on high alert after Hezbollah