Report of 1 killed in Lebanon in alleged Israeli airstrikes | LIVE UPDATES
In a severe incident that occurred just before dawn in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, multiple terrorists attempted to breach the border, 3 eliminated after exchange of fire with IDF forces
Day 244 of Israel at war: On Thursday morning, the IDF announced it conducted an airstrike on an UNRWA school in Nuseirat, in central Gaza, targeting Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre. The IDF says it took steps to minimize collateral damage, while Gaza media says at least 27 people who were seeking shelter in the school were killed in the strike.
War cabinet minister Benny Gantz held a meeting with the heads of local authorities in northern Israel this week, with his message now being revealed. The former defense minister and IDF chief apparently told the local leaders to "Prepare for more difficult fighting, for more difficult days here."
🚨Rocket sirens sound in southern Israel near Kerem Shalom crossing
Spanish Foreign Minister announces the country's intention to join South Africa's case against Israel at the Hague
Hospital update: 9 victims of Hezbollah drone attack on Wednesday being treated for shrapnel and head injuries
The Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, in northern Israel, says 9 victims from the attack in Hurfeish on Wednesday are hospitalized, most suffering from shrapnel and head injuries. One of the victims is listed as being in serious but stable condition after being operated on Wednesday evening. Another victim is in moderate condition, and the rest are in light condition.
UNRWA's director of communications says 35-45 people killed in IDF airstrike on school in Nuseirat
Speaking to Reuters news agency, the UNRWA official says they are not able to confirm the figures at this stage
1 killed and 1 wounded in alleged Israeli airstrike in Lebanon - report
Cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday evening canceled, no reason given yet
Investigation underway after car explodes over night in Jordan valley, no reported injuries
A car exploded approximately a kilometer from the Taysir checkpoint, within Palestinian territory. Initially suspected to be a bomb by the IDF, further investigation revealed it to be a car bomb, seemingly intended to target military forces but detonated prematurely.
Last month, a similar incident occurred in Tubas, where an IDF engineering force, acting on intelligence, attempted to defuse a car rigged with explosives, resulting in no casualties as well.
Hezbollah claims strike on Iron Dome launcher
7 wounded in an airstrike on the village of Beit Yahoun in southwest Lebanon according to local reports
Colombia's trade ministry is calling for a restriction on coal sales to Israel, according to Bloomberg News
The South American country has been at odds with Israel over the war in Gaza.
IDF confirms death of First Sergeant (res.) Refael Kauders, who was killed in the Hezbollah drone attack on Hurfeish Wednesday afternoon
Exchange of fire in southern Gaza as terrorists attempt to breach border fence
The IDF says that a number of terrorists approached the border fence in the Rafah area of southern Gaza and opened fire toward Israeli soldiers in the area.
The IDF says the soldiers returned fire, and an aircraft eliminated 2 of the terrorists. A third was eliminated by tank fire.
The Israeli army says no terrorists crossed into Israeli territory and an investigation is underway.
Donald Trump says Israel needs to finish war "quickly, strongly"
In an interview with Fox News, the former president and Republican candidate said that the war in Gaza was "taking too long."
IDF strikes Hamas compound located inside UNRWA school in central Gaza
The AMBREY maritime risk management agency says a Greek-owned bulk carrier was targeted by Houthi terrorists while traveling northbound in the Red Sea.