Day 244 of Israel at war: On Thursday morning, the IDF announced it conducted an airstrike on an UNRWA school in Nuseirat, in central Gaza, targeting Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre. The IDF says it took steps to minimize collateral damage, while Gaza media says at least 27 people who were seeking shelter in the school were killed in the strike.

War cabinet minister Benny Gantz held a meeting with the heads of local authorities in northern Israel this week, with his message now being revealed. The former defense minister and IDF chief apparently told the local leaders to "Prepare for more difficult fighting, for more difficult days here."

To catch up on the events from Wednesday, CLICK HERE>>

For more in-depth stories on Israel at war, CLICK HERE >>