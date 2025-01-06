Gazan rockets trigger sirens in Sderot, southern Israel | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 458: The Saudi channel Asharq claimed to have the list of captives whose release negotiators are currently discussing in ceasefire talks.

Following alerts activated in southern Israel's Sderot and its surroundings, the IDF updated that a street in the city was hit. US special envoy Amos Hochstein is due to visit Lebanon to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire, which will expire later this month.

To catch up on the updates from Sunday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war