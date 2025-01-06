Gazan rockets trigger sirens in Sderot, southern Israel | LIVE BLOG
A list of 34 hostages allegedly submitted by Israel was approved by Hamas, the terror group said, although Israel denied the report • Amos Hochstein is due in Lebanon over the ongoing ceasefire
Israel - Hamas War day 458: The Saudi channel Asharq claimed to have the list of captives whose release negotiators are currently discussing in ceasefire talks.
Following alerts activated in southern Israel's Sderot and its surroundings, the IDF updated that a street in the city was hit. US special envoy Amos Hochstein is due to visit Lebanon to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire, which will expire later this month.
Lebanese army deploys in Naqoura, 1st border town taken over from IDF since fighting - report