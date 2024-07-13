Gazan source to i24NEWS: Rafa Salama's body found, to be buried quickly

Rafa Salama, the commander of Hamas's Khan Yunis Brigade who was among the targets of Israel's strike near the Gazan city on Saturday, was killed in the strike and will be brought to a quick burial, Palestinian sources told i24NEWS.

Earlier in the day Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that it targeted Salama along the more prominent Hamas chief Muhammad Deif. The fate of Deif, an arch terrorist who orchestrated many deadly attacks against Israelis beginning in the 1990s, could not be confirmed.

The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry said the toll from the strike was upward of 90 people with many more wounded; this could not be independently confirmed. Many international observers pointed out that the tolls reported by Hamas — a jihadist and viciously antisemitic terror group — were inflated and inacurate.