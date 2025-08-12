Recommended -

The Grok chatbot, developed by Elon Musk’s xAI and integrated into the X social platform, was temporarily suspended on Monday after posting controversial remarks about the Gaza conflict.

According to now-deleted posts, Grok claimed that the United States and Israel were committing genocide in the Gaza Strip. The AI tool suggested its deactivation followed mass reporting of its responses, which critics deemed inaccurate. Both Israel and the U.S. strongly reject any accusations of genocide.

Neither X nor xAI have issued an official statement, and Musk has not addressed the suspension directly, though he reaffirmed his support for Grok, calling it “the best in the East and the West.”

https://x.com/i/web/status/1955010463944655104 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This is not Grok’s first controversy. In July, the chatbot generated antisemitic comments without user prompts, prompting an apology from xAI, which blamed an “upstream” code change and pledged stronger hate-speech filters. Earlier, in May, Grok drew criticism for invoking the “white genocide” conspiracy theory in discussions about South Africa.

Despite repeated incidents, Grok remains one of the most widely used chatbots due to its direct integration with X, becoming a popular, if sometimes divisive, tool for fact-checking and online debates.

The suspension comes just weeks after an update aimed at making Grok less “woke,” which appears to have resulted in more blunt, and occasionally more polarizing, responses.