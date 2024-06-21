Guterres: Lebanon 'cannot become another Gaza'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday registered his concern with escalating tensions between Israel and the Lebanon-based jihadists of Hezbollah.

U.N. peacekeepers, he said, are working to calm the situation and prevent miscalculation.

"One rash move - one miscalculation - could trigger a catastrophe that goes far beyond the border, and frankly, beyond imagination," he told reporters. "Let's be clear: The people of the region and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza."

The official made no mention of the thousands of rockets and drones the Lebanese jihadists launched into Israel in recent months. The hostilities in Israel's north started on October 8, one day after the Hamas massacres in southern Israel, when Hezbollah opened another front against Israel.