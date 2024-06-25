Half-million Gazans face 'catastrophic' levels of hunger - UN report

A high risk of famine persists in Gaza and the situation “remains catastrophic” as the war between Israel and Hamas continues, according to a report released on Tuesday by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

The authors projected that 96% of the population of Gaza – over 2 million people – will face crisis, emergency or catastrophic levels of food insecurity through at least the end of September. Nearly half a million are predicted to face catastrophic levels, experiencing "an extreme lack of food, starvation, and exhaustion of coping capacities,” said the IPC.

“A high risk of famine persists across the whole of the Gaza Strip as long as conflict continues and humanitarian access is restricted,” the report said. “Only the cessation of hostilities in conjunction with sustained humanitarian access to the entire Gaza Strip can reduce the risk of a famine occurring in the Gaza Strip,” read the report.

“Given the unpredictability of the ongoing conflict and humanitarian access challenges, any significant change may lead to a very rapid deterioration into Famine,” said the document.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

The report highlighted that in the war-torn Gaza, "food and humanitarian access and malnutrition prevalence can change very quickly, the risk of epidemics is increasing and eight months of extreme pressure on the lives of the population make them much more vulnerable to collapse into famine."

As the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) advances operations across the Strip, having intensified strikes in Rafah, 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza continue to live in humanitarian catastrophe. “More than half also reported that, often, they do not have any food to eat in the house, and over 20 percent go entire days and nights without eating,” read the report.