Arab mediators told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that Hamas had conceded on two main points of contention that Israel is insisting on regarding the potential ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Gaza Strip.

The report said raises hopes that an agreement could be reached and release hostages within days, although previous negotiations have collapsed time and time again over the past year.

For the first time, Hamas indicated that they would agree Israeli forces remaining in Gaza temporarily, even when the fighting stops. At the same time, Hamas transferred a list of hostages, including American citizens, whom they would release as the first part of a ceasefire agreement. A list has not been transferred at any stage since the first ceasefire during the conflict last year.

The new plan, proposed by Cairo and backed by the United States, seeks to seize momentum following the ceasefire in Lebanon achieved in November, which held up despite Israel and Hezbollah blaming each other for violations.

As part of the latest proposal, Israel and Hamas are considering a 60-day ceasefire, during which up to 30 detainees held in Gaza, including American citizens, will be released, according to the mediators. In exchange, Israel will release Palestinian prisoners and allow for larger humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza, they said.

The negotiations gained momentum this week, when an Israeli delegation visited Cairo on Tuesday, just a few days after senior Hamas members were in the Egyptian capital. It was also noted that White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is expected to travel this week to Israel, Egypt, and Qatar to promote a deal, the mediators said.

According to the mediators, Hamas accepts the fact that Israeli forces will temporarily remain in the Philadelphi Corridor, along the Gaza-Egypt border, and the Erez Crossing in the northern part of the enclave. The terror organization also agreed that it will not operate and will not be present on the Palestinian side of the Rafah Crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

In addition, Hamas submitted on Sunday to mediators in Cairo a list of hostages that includes American citizens, women, elderly, and prisoners suffering from medical problems, said Arab mediators. The organization has also compiled a list of Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons, whom Hamas has demanded their release as part of the deal.

The hostages may be released a short time after the deal is signed, and additional time will be given to Hamas to determine the names of the remaining hostages, their whereabouts and their health status, the mediators said.