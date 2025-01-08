Hamas apparently gives up on northern Gaza as fighters flee

The IDF reported on Wednesday that groups of terrorist have been flowing south from the north of the Gaza Strip, after a day marked by three IDF losses. The Nahal brigade forces have intensified their operations in Beit Hanoun in recent days, according to information obtained on Wednesday by N12. The troops have eliminated dozens of terrorists and destroyed numerous weapons, including mortar launchers and various weapons.

This area is currently where the most intense fighting is going on. Meanwhile, the soldiers of the Kfir Brigade completed their missions in the Beit Lahia region nearby after three months of fighting. Despite the successes, however, three soldiers fell since the start of the week.

The forces are reportedly in the final stages of the operation in northern Gaza. Soldiers on the ground report that "Hamas seems to have abandoned northern Gaza." In Jabaliya and Beit Lahia, a dramatic decrease in confrontations with the enemy has been noted.

"Since the beginning of the fighting in Gaza, we have never seen the enemy flee in such proportions," a soldier deployed to the area said. Commanders, he said, not just lower-ranking fighters, are believed to be among the deserters. The army expects that many fighters will try to escape to the south during the upcoming unfavorable weather conditions, taking advantage of the rain and fog.

Vast areas of northern Gaza have been almost entirely destroyed, with entire neighborhoods where no house remains standing. The IDF claims that no order to "raze" northern Gaza was given, explaining that the destruction of enemy infrastructure is necessary for controlling an area, and that almost every house in northern Gaza had a link with terrorism.