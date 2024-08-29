Hamas backs humanitarian pause for polio vaccination campaign

Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha said on Thursday that the group has agreed to a temporary humanitarian pause to allow the administering of polio vaccines to the local Gazan population, according to Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadid, or New Arab.

This lull in fighting was deemed necessary by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres some two weeks ago to allow UNRWA and UNICEF to launch a vaccination campaign against polio.

The virus has been detected in recent weeks, starting in the water in war-torn Gaza and later in a 10-month-old child.

Taha said that Israel must agree to this vaccination operation without deceptions, delays, or changing the sites for administrating the vaccination. He also stressed that Hamas demands the UN, the international community, and all humanitarian organizations "fulfill their duty towards the Palestinian people and expose the inhumane actions of Israel."

Egyptian sources told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the humanitarian pause will start in a few days with the aim of vaccinating Gaza, children against polio. The sources said it will continue for three to five days, during daylight hours, and will not be applicable in areas where the IDF is located. Additionally, sources noted that this vaccination effort was discussed in Cairo during visits by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

i24NEWS reported on Wednesday that an Israeli official confirmed the government approved the humanitarian pause. Earlier, the IDF announced had decided to conduct a widespread polio vaccination campaign for all active forces and reservists in Gaza.