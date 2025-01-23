Hamas battalion commander emerges alive, months after IDF declared him dead

Israel - Hamas War day 474: The Israel Defense Forces released a statement regarding the re-emergence of Hamas battalion commander Hussein Fayyad, who was seen in footage praising the terror organization's "victory" against Israel – the assessment months ago was inaccurate, the statement said.

Israel told Hamas that it expects the release of hostage Arbel Yehud in the next prisoner-hostage exchange on Saturday. Hamas is reportedly having issues locating and securing her for release, as she is being held by a smaller terrorist group in the Gaza Strip.

