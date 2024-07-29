Hamas blames Netanyahu for stalled ceasefire deal progress

Hamas placed the blame for the lack of progress on ceasefire negotiations on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, who responded that the Palestinian terror group made 29 changes and did not give an answer to the first draft proposed.

"We at Hamas listened to the mediators," the terrorist organization said in a statement.

"It is clear from what the mediators reported that Netanyahu has once again returned to the strategy of delaying, procrastinating, and avoiding reaching an agreement by setting new conditions and demands. He reneged on what the mediators passed off as an 'Israeli' document, which was part of the Biden plan and then later a UN Security Council resolution."

Israel did not change or add conditions to the outline, Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

"Israel stands by its principles according to the original outline - maximizing the number of living abductees, Israeli control of the Philadelphi corridor, and preventing the passage of terrorists and weapons to the north of the Gaza Strip."