Hamas calls on West Bank, East Jlem Palestinians to attack Israelis

The Palestinian jihadist group Hamas on Sunday issued a statement calling on Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem to carry out attacks against Israelis in response to the strike in Khan Younis.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1812074436482539784 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“We call on all resistance brigades to mobilize in a general mobilization in victory for Gaza and in loyalty to the pure blood of the martyrs," the statement read.

The Israeli strike targeted the supreme commander of Hamas's military wing Mohammed Deif, an arch terrorist whose history of orchestrating terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians goes back to the 1990s. He played a major role in the October 7 massacres, the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust.

“We call on the masses of our Palestinian people in the West Bank and Jerusalem to go out in massive demonstrations against the criminal Zionist occupation and the herds of terrorist settlers who are wreaking havoc in the villages and cities of the West Bank, and to escalate the clash with them in defense of our land, our sanctities, and our right to freedom and independence."

“We call on the people of our Arab and Islamic nation, the free people of the world, and those of conscience who support the justice of our cause, to continue their mass movement and escalate solidarity activities with our Palestinian people until the aggression and genocide against children and defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip is stopped.”