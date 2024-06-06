Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri praised "Biden's ideas" on Thursday, but said the group demands commitments to a longterm ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

The terrorist group is under mounting international pressure, including by mediators Qatar and Egypt, to accept a deal pushed by US President Joe Biden last Friday.

The Israeli proposal, according to Abu Zuhri, "has no mention of ending the aggression or the withdrawal."

"The Israeli documents speak of open-ended negotiation with no deadline, and it speaks of a stage during which the occupation regains its hostages and resumes the war. We had told the mediators that such a paper wasn't acceptable to us."

In another statement, the terrorist organization said it "welcomes Spain's announcement of joining the lawsuit filed by South Africa before the International Court of Justice, accusing the Zionist entity of committing the crime of genocide against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."

This comes as Israel is advancing in southern Gaza and the rest of the Palestinian enclave, having cut off Hamas's main clandestine supply route from Egypt by taking control of the Rafah crossing and Philadelphi corridor.

According to Reuters, more than half of Hamas's fighting force has been wiped out in the fighting since October 7, when Gazan terrorists invaded southern Israel. More than 1,200 people were killed and around 250 taken hostage.