Israel - Hamas War day 282: The London-based newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat cited a Hamas source that said Rafa Salama, the commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade in Hamas' military wing, was killed in an Israeli attack, and his body was immediately buried. Earlier tonight, according to reports in Syria - Israel attacked a building in the Kfar Souseh neighborhood in southern Damascus.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least one person was killed in the Syrian attack, with six others wounded. All of them were reportedly from the Syrian regime forces and Iran-backed militias.

