Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza ceasefire with Egyptian officials

Hamas negotiators are due in Cairo on Sunday in a new push for a ceasefire with Israel as mediators attempt to take advantage of the momentum gained by the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire struck last week, according to Arabic media reports.

In addition to the issue of the hostage release, the reports cited negotiators saying that the Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt may be opened as soon as this month.

The presence of Israeli forces on the Philadelphi Corridor is one of the points of contention, with the military seeing the strategic asset as vital to prevent Hamas and other terrorist organizations from one again arming themselves with weapons smuggled from Egypt.

Hamas released a video over the weekend of abducted Israeli-American Edan Alexander, who was kidnapped on October 7, 2023. Alexander pleaded with Israeli and US leaders to move forward on a ceasefire deal.

In a statement, his mother, Yael Alexander, urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike a ceasefire. She said that Netanyahu spoke to her and described conditions as ripening for a potential deal.