Hamas fails to notify Israel of status of hostages remaining in Gaza | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 478: Despite its obligation to deliver a list of Israeli hostages still held in the Gaza Strip and their condition on Saturday, Israel received no list by midnight. This is yet another violation of the shaky ceasefire agreement signed earlier in January.

The four hostages released on Saturday were female IDF soldiers captured from the Nachal Oz base on October 7, 2023. These were Daniela Gilboa, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev, while their fellow soldier Agam Berger remains in captivity. Israel was supposed to receive first Israeli civilians.

In response to this violation of the agreement, the IDF Arabic spokesperson said that passage for Gazans to the northern part of the coastal enclave would remain closed.

US President Donald Trump removed the Biden administration's block one heavy bombs imposed on Israel last Spring. Trump also suggested Egypt and Jordan take in more Palestinians from Gaza.

"Id like Egypt to take people," Trump said, speaking to reporters on Air Force One. "You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, 'You know, it’s over.'"

This came after he spoke to Jordan's King Abdullah II, who congratulated him on his second term.

Trump said that he suggested Jordan takes in more Gazans, telling him: "I'd love for you to take on more, cause I’m looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now, and it’s a mess. It’s a real mess."

