Hamas flags, gunshots in air – Palestinians celebrate terrorists released

Masses celebrated the release of Palestinian terrorist prisoners on Saturday, waving Hamas flags and shooting guns, including in the Kafr 'Aqab neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

About 200 terrorists were released as part of the hostage-prisoner exchange deal for four Israeli soldiers held hostage. One of the released is Ashraf Zghair, who was sentenced to six life sentences for assisting in the murderous attack on Bus 4 on Allenby Street in Tel Aviv in 2002. Six people were killed and another 84 citizens were injured in the attack. His father was a candidate on the Joint Arab List for the Jerusalem City Council.

In response to celebrations for Zghair's release, IDF troops and Border Police raided his house and detained some of his family members. Clashes broke out on the spot, forcing the use of crowd dispersal measures.

Zghair has expressed no regret for his actions, immediately on his release saying: "Our release today is a symbol of victory for resistance. Our message is one of unity for the Palestinian people, to unite behind the resistance. We will continue until we achieve our freedom. This people sacrifice and will continue to sacrifice - until freedom."

"IDF forces in the Judea and Samaria [West Bank] Division, along with security forces, acted in advance in various villages to prevent armed demonstrations," a military statement said. "The actions included, among other things, removal of flags, conversations to warn against incitement, and extended patrols. In places where public order disturbances or public celebrations supporting terror take place, the IDF acts to disperse them immediately."