Hamas gives 'positive response' to Cairo proposal on Gaza ceasefire phase two - report

Hamas said it has received new proposals from mediators in Cairo aimed at breaking the deadlock over the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, as negotiations remain stalled over disputes between the sides. In a statement overnight into Tuesday, the group said it had “dealt with the proposals presented with a high degree of responsibility and positivity, aiming to reach an acceptable agreement.”

The group said its delegation held meetings in Cairo last week with mediators and Palestinian factions, focused on “the implementation of the remaining commitments of phase one of the ceasefire agreement and preparations for discussions on the arrangements for the second phase, in light of President Trump’s plan.” Hamas added that it will submit its formal response after completing internal consultations.

Hamas sources told Arabic news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat that the movement has given a “positive response” in principle to a proposal presented during the talks. The plan reportedly calls for a “simultaneous implementation” approach, completing phase one while opening negotiations on the second phase of the agreement.

Under the framework, phase one includes humanitarian measures such as the entry of aid into Gaza and initial ceasefire steps, while phase two is expected to address longer-term issues including security arrangements and Hamas’ military capabilities, including disarmament, alongside reconstruction and political elements.

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The proposed mechanism would allow discussions on the second phase to begin while making progress conditional on full implementation of phase one. It also states that “nothing agreed upon in this phase shall be implemented before the full implementation of the first phase,” with each step in phase two dependent on completion of the previous one.

The talks remain deadlocked, with Hamas accusing Israel of failing to meet obligations under phase one, particularly regarding humanitarian aid and the entry of relief trucks into Gaza. Hamas says it will not advance to the second phase until those commitments are fully implemented.