Hamas is halting negotiations with Israel over a ceasefire deal, according to a senior official quoted Sunday by AFP.

The terrorist organization made the "decision to halt negotiations due to the occupation's (Israel) lack of seriousness, continued policy of procrastination and obstruction, and the ongoing massacres against unarmed civilians."

In addition, the news agency quoted an official saying the Mohammed Deif, the target in an attack on the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, "is well and directly overseeing" military operations.