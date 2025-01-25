Hamas has reportedly recruited up to 15,000 new terrorists since Oct. 7

Hamas has allegedly recruited between 10,000 and 15,000 new members since the war against Israel began, according to US congressional sources citing intelligence reports.

This recruitment drive is viewed as a strategy to compensate for the group's heavy losses, despite the ongoing devastation in Gaza.

The reported recruitment figures align closely with the estimated number of Hamas fighters killed during the conflict. Israeli assessments suggest that approximately 20,000 Hamas operatives have been neutralized since hostilities began.

“Each time Israel concludes its military operations and pulls back, Hamas fighters reorganize and resurface because there is nothing else to fill the void,” remarked former Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 14. Hamas spokesperson Abu Ubaida had previously confirmed in July that the group had recruited “thousands” of new members.

However, American intelligence sources note that many of these recruits are young, poorly trained, and primarily tasked with basic security duties rather than front-line combat. By October 7, 2023, official US data estimated Hamas’s fighting force at 20,000 to 25,000 members.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon downplayed the threat posed by these new recruits: “Even if they recruit young people, they don’t have the weapons or training facilities to turn them into effective fighters. Yes, they can incite hatred against Israel, but without equipment or training, they can’t mount a significant threat.”

While Israeli military operations have severely disrupted Hamas’s command structure, including the elimination of key military leaders, the group remains active.

In his resignation speech, Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi acknowledged Hamas’s resilience, stating that although the organization has suffered significant damage, it has not been eradicated.

Halevi assured that the IDF remains committed to continuing operations against Hamas to ensure Israel's security.