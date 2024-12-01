Hamas indicating 'greater flexibility' on hostage deal – Gideon Sa'ar

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said on Sunday that Hamas was showing "greater flexibility" on the possibility of a hostage release and ceasefire deal.

"There are indications regarding a ceasefire with Hamas," he said at an Israel Hayom conference. "We may see a greater degree of flexibility on their part. In my opinion, we will know in the coming days."

The Israeli government wants a deal to move forward, Sa'ar said, adding: "I hope it will succeed in moving forward."

One of the main sticking points is Hamas control of the Gaza Strip the day after the war, which Israel will not budge on, he said.

Hamas is reportedly meeting on Sunday with Egyptian officials in Cairo to discuss formulating the potential deal.

He also spoke about the recent developments in Syria, after anti-government groups launched a major offensive that took over Aleppo in northwestern Syria.

"We do not want to take sides in this matter," Sa'ar said. "There is no good choice between the Syrian regime and the jihadist rebels."