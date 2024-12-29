Israel targets terrorists in Gaza as ceasefire, hostage release talks reportedly stall | LIVE BLOG
Hamas and Israel traded blame for altering their demands in the ceasefire and hostage exchange talks being held in Cairo and Doha • Over the weekend, Jerusalem was targeted by Gazan rockets
Israel - Hamas War day 450: Rockets from the Gaza Strip targeted Jerusalem on Saturday in a rare attack. The projectiles were intercepted by Israel's sophisticated air defense systems. The IDF ordered the immediate evacuation of civilians from northern Gazan areas where the launches originated.
From Yemen earlier on Saturday morning, additional rockets targeted Jerusalem. These were also intercepted.
To catch up on the updates from the weekend, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war
🔴 IDF strikes Gazan terror targets in former hospital no longer functioning as such
https://x.com/i/web/status/1873263714909999369
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Palestinian reports claim Israeli shell targeted Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza
Gideon Sa'ar sends condolences to families of victims of South Korea plane crash
Israel details sexual violence, torture suffered in Hamas captivity