Israel - Hamas War day 450: Rockets from the Gaza Strip targeted Jerusalem on Saturday in a rare attack. The projectiles were intercepted by Israel's sophisticated air defense systems. The IDF ordered the immediate evacuation of civilians from northern Gazan areas where the launches originated.

From Yemen earlier on Saturday morning, additional rockets targeted Jerusalem. These were also intercepted.

