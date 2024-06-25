Hamas leader Haniyeh's sister killed in Al-Shati, Gaza - report

One of the sisters of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has reportedly been killed in Gaza City's Shati refugee camp.

Palestinian sources, as reported by Hebrew media, indicate that an airstrike on a building belonging to the extended family of the head of the political bureau of Hamas claimed the lives of 13 individuals.

Earlier in April, Israel had targeted and killed three of Haniyeh's sons, whom they identified as operatives of the Hamas terror group, along with four grandchildren—three girls and a boy—according to Hamas sources.

Israeli police had previously arrested one of his sisters, an Israeli citizen residing in Tel Sheva. Reports suggest that three of Haniyeh's sisters live in the southern town, married to Arab Israelis. Two of them have been widowed and have faced legal repercussions for unauthorized visits to Gaza through Egypt in 2013, resulting in suspended sentences in 2015.

Details regarding which of Haniyeh's sisters was killed are not immediately clear.

This is a developing story