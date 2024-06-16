Haniyeh says Hamas response to ceasefire proposal in line with Biden's principals

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's Political Bureau, said the terrorist group's response to a ceasefire proposal was in line with principals set forth by US President Joe Biden and a UN Security Council resolution.

In a recorded speech for the Muslim Eid Al-Adha holiday, Haniyeh said "Hamas and all the opposition factions showed great seriousness and flexibility to reach an agreement that would stop the aggression."

Haniyeh said Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad responded to Qatar "consistent with the principles brought forth in Biden's speech and the Security Council's decision regarding the three stages of the deal."

Despite this, he blamed Israel for "continuing with their evasions and attempts to deceive... aimed at obtaining the abductees and then renewing the war of extermination."

Haniyeh insisted that an end to fighting must be brought about through negotiations, remaining uncompromising on "a permanent ceasefire, a total withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the restoration of the Strip and a deal for the exchange of prisoners."

Biden announced an Israeli proposal for a ceasefire in late May, although this plan has as described has been met with fierce criticism by Israeli leaders.

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir threatened to leave the government if Israel agrees to a ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli troops, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly rejected a permanent ceasefire that would allow Hamas to remain in power in Gaza.

Hamas reportedly demanded the US enforce assurances that Israel will implement a permanent ceasefire and withdrawal of forces from Gaza.