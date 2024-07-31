Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli attack on Tehran, Iran, Hamas and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed early Wednesday.

According to the Saudi Al-Arabiya news channel, Haniyeh was killed along with a bodyguard by a missile that targeted him in his bed at around 2 in the morning.

Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters that the targeted killing "is a grave escalation that will not achieve its goals."

"This escalation will fail to achieve its objectives," he added, stressing that "Hamas is a concept and an institution," not its members.

"Hamas will continue on this path regardless of the sacrifices and we are confident of victory."

An Iranian source told the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen that Haniyeh was killed by a surface-to-surface missile fired from another country, contrary to earlier reports suggesting it was launched from within Iran.

Hamas sources told the Saudi Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziyad Nakhalah and his delegation were residing in the same building, a guesthouse belonging to the IRGC, but on another floor.

