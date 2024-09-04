Hamas lookouts spotted IDF approaching before murdering hostages

According to a preliminary investigation conducted by the IDF into the murder of six hostages in a tunnel in Rafah last week, it appears that the lookouts stationed outside the tunnel identified the incoming Israeli soldiers. The approach likely led, according to Tuesday evening by the Israeli public channel Kan 11, to the execution of six hostages and the escape of the terrorists.

The IDF found indications on the ground after the discovery of the bodies of the hostages, which suggested that Hamas lookouts were watching the Israeli soldiers in real time. These findings are consistent with the rescue of the bodies of the hostages in Khan Yunis last month, where IDF soldiers discovered the bodies of four terrorists killed by an Israeli strike near the wells leading to the tunnel.

On Sunday, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visited the tunnel in Rafah with the commander of the Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman, and the head of the IDF's hostage administration, Major General Nitzan Alon, to review the conduct of the Israeli forces on site.

The IDF takes care not to approach places where intelligence indicates the presence of living hostages - information transmitted in real time to forces on the ground. In the case of the six hostages executed last weekend, it is possible that the information was incomplete, preventing the Israeli forces from knowing that terrorists holding hostages were watching them in real time.

"We are constantly adapting our operations based on available intelligence to minimize risks to hostages while pursuing our military objectives," a military official said.