Hamas lost contact with Sinwar, Israel assessing if killed

Israel's security establishment reportedly has no concrete information about Sinwar's current status, but believes he may have lost contact with other Hamas terrorists

Inon Shalom Yttach
Inon Shalom Yttach ■ West Bank & Jerusalem Affairs Correspondent, i24NEWS Hebrew Channel ■ 
1 min read
Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas, shakes hands with his supporters upon his arrival to a meeting with people at a hall on the sea side of Gaza CityAP Photo/Adel Hana

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has disappeared, with Israel's security establishment having no information about his condition, according to Hebrew media reports on Sunday. Israel is investigating whether Sinwar was killed, the reports said.

IDF spokesperson and Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari gave a press conference early Monday, saying he neither confirms or denies the reports.

Israel's goal remains to get Sinwar, Hagari said, regardless if the reports are true or not.

This comes as the focus of the IDF shifts north, with a string of attacks conducted against Hezbollah last week removing some of the most senior military commanders in the terrorist organization. In addition, attacks attributed to Israel last week targeted Hezbollah's communication devices, killing dozens and maiming thousands.

